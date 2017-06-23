Witness appeal following hit and run involving cyclist and car

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a collision on High Street, Clapham on Saturday.

Between 7.30pm and 8pm a vehicle and bicycle were involved in a collision near Mount Pleasant Road. The cyclist was knocked to the floor and required hospital treatment. The driver left the scene.

PC Emma Tinkler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “It was an upsetting incident and left the woman in need of hospital treatment. I would appeal for anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward and urge the driver of the vehicle to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 497 of 17 June. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.