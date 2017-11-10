Witness appeal after suspected race attack in Bedford

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Bedford which is believed to be racially motivated.

The incident happened on November 5) at approximately 1.25pm when a woman was using the ATM outside McColls on Allhallows. A man sat outside the store began to verbally abuse her.

He’s described as a white, stocky, in his 30s, with ginger hair, and was wearing a woolly hat.

Sgt James Hart, hate crime lead, said: “We are urging anyone who knows who this man is comes forward. We won’t tolerate racial abuse. Being who you are is not a crime, but being victimised for it is. We take hate crime very seriously, as we understand the devastating effect it can have on an individual. We continue to work hard to raise awareness of hate crime, as well as encouraging anyone who has been a victim to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference JH/47933/2017. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you or someone close to you has been affected by hate crime report it to True Vision online at report-it.org.uk. You can also use the Third Party Reporting centres which can be found on the Bedfordshire Police website. Don’t ever suffer in silence.