Witness appeal after staff are attacked during attempted robbery in Queens Park Bedford

Two shop workers were attacked during a robbery at a convenience store in Queens Park, Bedford.

The incident at around 11pm on October 4, after two men entered Honey Hill Stores in Honey Hill Road and attacked the staff before attempting to remove the cash register, causing damage to the store in their wake. Both men fled empty-handed.

Police investigating the distressing attempted robbery are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The men are both described as being around 5ft 6in, slim, and wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Amanda Durrant, investigating, said: “This was a highly distressing incident in which the would-be robbers used a baseball bat and hammer to try and attack the victims. Though they were unsuccessful in their attempts to steal cash, they caused a significant amount of damage – not least psychologically to the innocent shop workers.

“I would appeal for anyone who has any information about Tuesday’s incident, or who saw two men acting suspiciously in the Honey Hill Road area, to contact me so that we can find those responsible.”

Call DC Durrant on 101 with information, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.