Witness appeal after cars are damages in Queens Park area of Bedford

Police are appealing for information after two cars were damaged in Coventry Road, Bedford, on Friday, June 23.

Two men are believed to have been involved in the incident when they targeted two cars parked at around 7.20pm.

One of the men is described as white, approximately 5ft 6in, stocky, with curly ginger hair and wearing a white T-shirt. The second man is described black, approximately 6ft tall and wearing a black hooded jacket.

PC Richard Marshall, investigating, said: “This was an act of mindless vandalism which won’t be tolerated in our county. We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident.

“If you saw two men acting suspiciously in the area at the time please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Marshall on 101 quoting reference number JH/27193/2017.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.