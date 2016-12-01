Window trail lights up Black Tom

The Bedford community of Black Tom is back with its Festive Window Art Trail on Saturday, December 10, when houses take part in a display of lights, arts and crafts in their windows to get everyone in the Christmas mood.

The fun starts at Park Road Methodist Church, where people can grab a map and a mince pie and join one of the guided tours at 5.30pm or 7.30pm.

Last year saw a Good King Wenceslas display take the winner’s prize, while a Star Wars fight scene and a Giant Monster house came close runners-up.

Black Tom’s Burnaby Arms, on Stanley Street, is offering a bottle of prosecco to this year’s winner.

People attending are asked to fill in their favourite on the form and pop it into the voting box on the bar.

Owner Lucie Fuller said: “Competition seems fierce this time. Lots of customers are talking about what their window is going to look like.

“We think we’ve come up with an even better display this year.”

The free event is organised by Black Tom local Katrina Allen, who also organises the area’s popular Jumble Trail.

Katrina said: “I’m so excited to see the displays.

“Last year was incredible, with so many homes taking part.

“To accommodate the amount of people on the tour and the number of windows, we have extended the length of the tours so you can really enjoy each one.”

During the day, Creative Days will also be running a drop-in Glimmering Lantern workshop at the Pavilion in Bedford Park from 2pm.

Children taking part can bring along a jar and transform it into a beautiful lantern to take with them on the trail.

The price is £2 per participating child.

As always, the Burnaby Arms will be open before and after the trail, serving up mulled wine to warm people up after their wander.