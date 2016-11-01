Wickes launched new Bedford store

DIY and home improvement specialist Wickes celebrated the launch of its new look store in Bedford with a weekend of festivities.

Mayor Dave Hodgson attended the launch, where visitors were treated to 15 per cent off everything all weekend.

Those who were in store on Saturday between 12pm and 4pm had the chance to meet and have their photo taken with one of the UK’s most iconic four legged friends - the Dulux dog - who made an appearance to celebrate the launch of Dulux’s new in-store colour mixing service and the huge range of paint available to choose from.

The Bedford store features a brand new kitchen and bathroom design centres, complete with professional design consultants.

Free, friendly and helpful advice will ensure customers have everything they need to complete their perfect kitchen or bathroom project, from start to finish.

The store is also host to a range of new products, including famous brands, tiles and flooring, plus a wide array of seasonal product ranges.

In addition, customers can continue to benefit from the Dulux paint mixing service and the Wickes price match promise.

Simon Gooderson, store manager at Wickes Bedford, said: “We’ve designed the store to make it easier to shop for your home improvement project - the layout will help guide you to everything that you need for your project, in one visit.

“You’ll find inspirational room sets, worktops, appliances, baths and taps on display and our expert design consultants will be on hand to help you plan your dream space.

“Our store provides the local area with a go-to destination for quality products that offer real value for money and cater for a variety of DIY needs. “We’re confident that the new store will provide everyone with the tools, materials and advice they need to complete their project, from those embarking on their first DIY project right through to experienced tradesmen.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors through our doors this weekend and hope that local residents will come and join us for the celebration.”

Wickes are also proud to announce a new partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK, the country’s leading dementia research charity, chosen by Wickes employees.