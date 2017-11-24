When do the Christmas school holidays start in Bedfordshire?

Christmas half term in Bedfordshire will soon be upon us and here is a reminder of important diary dates for you kids, which every parent needs to jot down.

The autumn term is currently underway, which kick-started on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. Before then children and staff had enjoyed a well earned week off.

But how much longer do they have to wait until they can really start celebrating Christmas with some more time off?

When is Christmas half term?

Bedford Borough Council, and Central Bedfordshire Council, notes that term two of the 2017-2018 academic year finishes on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

And pupils can enjoy the New Year celebrations until starting back at school on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, ready for term three.

Some schools however, such as academies or independent schools, may have slightly different term dates.

Bedford Modern School for example, finishes on December 15, and returns on January 9.

So it's worth double checking your child's school website for their specific term dates.