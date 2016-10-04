Well-known town centre house up for sale

A well-known property in St Cuthberts Street has gone up for sale.

24 St Cuthberts Street is being marketed by Taylors as an “ideal investment” with an asking price of £250,000.

The building has five bedrooms although, curiously, no kitchen.

Several bedrooms are shown in photographs online, often with their own bath or shower facilities.

The venue is also remarkably affordable for its size.

According to RightMove, which lists properties for sale across the UK, a five-bedroom house in Bedford can fetch up to £795,000 in Kimbolton Road, while another five-bedroom house in Biddenham has been listed for £165,000.

The online description on RightMove says: “A property located in the heart of the town centre and is available with the added bonus of no upper chain.

“The property benefits from double glazing, radiator heating and a downstairs cloakroom.

“There is a separate lounge and dining room, and also a breakfast room. This is an ideal investment as located in the town centre.”

