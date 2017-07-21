Weekend weather: It’s going to be dry in the mornings and wet in the afternoons in Bedford

Expect a cloudy weekend in Bedford, with weather getting progressively worse as the day progresses.

Saturday is expected to reach a peak of 20° around midday, before gradually cooling through the afternoon.

While the early part of the day will be cloudy with sunny spells, there will be showers from mid-afternoon until late evening.

Sunday will be similar, with the temperature likely to be a little cooler at 18° around 1pm. However overall the day will be cooler and wetter, with less sun.

Further showers are expected on Monday, becoming drier later. It may be drier on Tuesday, although still with the risk of occasional showers.