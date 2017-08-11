Water safety signs put up along Bedford’s river following three deaths in two weeks

Following the deaths of three people in Bedford’s river in the space of two weeks, water safety signs have been put up along the river, in Priory Country Park and Priory Marina.

People are being warned of the dangers of open water.

Steven Allen from Beds Fire and Rescue said: “The best way to help someone else in trouble is to immediately notify emergency services using 999. Keep the person under observation providing lifebelts or other flotation devices, where available.”

Councillor Colleen Atkins said: “It doesn’t matter how fit you think you are, cold water shock and hidden currents can catch anyone out.”

Sgt Ben Dimmock said: “I don’t want another family to feel the bitter pain that comes with losing a loved one to the water. The advice is simple, never enter the water.”