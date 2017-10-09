WATCH: Kevin Whately talks about his work as ambassador of the Alzheimer’s Society

Alzheimer’s Society ambassador Kevin Whately officially cut the ribbon to start the Alzheimer’s Memory Walk in Bedford.

This year’s walk was held at Everard Meadow and aimed to raise £140,000 for the society.

Kevin Whately cuts the ribbon at the start line

The Inspector Morse actor, who lives in Woburn, took part in the walk in memory of his mum Mary who died as a result of Alzheimer’s disease.

More than 1,500 people turned up to support the walk.

Kevin said: “It is truly an uplifting feeling to be able to unite together with so many others affected by dementia, raising money to help aid

research.”