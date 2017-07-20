WATCH: Great turnout for Bedford’s multicultural parade

There was a fantastic turnout for this year’s multicultural parade celebrating the diversity in Queen’s Park and Bedford.

The colourful event showcased the town’s many cultures, languages and nationalities.

Pictures by June Essex

A spokesman said: “This year the parade seemed to have taken on another prominent role, especially with the events that have taken place in the UK this year.

“A rise of hate crime after Brexit and an increase in Islamophobia made the parade a focus point for people to come and stand together against the rise of extremism. “People were encouraged to join us in their traditional costumes or with their flags.

“And, in an effort to promote cycling in Bedford, we also asked cyclists to join the parade too.”

The parade set off from Midland Road at 2pm, winding along to the orchard in Queen’s Park where a festival featuring performances representating the town’s diverse cultures was held.

Among the attractions were stalls, raffle, food and sporting activities.