Wartime story leads to Bedford

Bedford has a new author in town – the wife of Kelvin Woolmer, rector of St Peter’s Church.

Jean Fullerton is the author of ten books, including Wedding Bells for Nurse Connie (2016) which was shortlisted for RNA’s Epic Romance of the Year (2017) and Perhaps Tomorrow (2011) which was shortlisted for the RNA’s Historical Romance of the Year award and won the Festival of Romance’ Best Historical Romantic Award (2012).

Jean was born in Whitechapel and her family have lived in East London since the 1820s. She is a qualified District and Queen’s nurse who has spent most of her working life in the East End of London, first as a Sister in charge of a team, and then as a District Nurse tutor. She is also a qualified teacher and spent 12 years lecturing on community nursing studies at a London university. She now writes full-time.

Here latest, A Pocketful of Dreams, was published just in time for her arrival in De Pary’s Avenue, Bedford.