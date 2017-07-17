Warning after Biggleswade woman trapped in river trying to rescue her dog

Firefighters are warning dog owners not to jump in to the water after their pet after a woman became stuck in the river at Biggleswade on Thursday afternoo.

Firefighters from Potton and Biggleswade were called to rescue the woman at 2.12pm. She had become stuck in 4ft of water after getting in to rescue her dog. The dog escaped from the water but the woman was then unable to get herself out of the water as the bank was too steep. Officers used an extension ladder to free her from the water.

Both the lady and her dog are safe and well.

The Fire and Rescue Service are asking dog owners to follow this safety advice if they are walking near water:

Avoid throwing sticks or balls near the water for dogs - they will go after it if they think you want it back even if you’ve thrown it too far or into dangerous water

Never enter the water to try and save a dog - the dog usually manages to scramble out but you put yourself in danger

Even dogs that like swimming can usually only swim for short bursts - keep an eye of your dog and don’t let it enter the water if it’s older or tired

If your dog loves the water keep it on a lead and make sure you have control to prevent it jumping into hazardous or unsafe areas

Remember the wet riverbanks, steep edges or jagged rocks can make it hard for a dog to scramble out and be a slip risk for owners

Don’t lean into water and try and lift your dog out - you can topple in

Dogs can have cold water shock too

If your dog has struggled in the water it may have inhaled water and should see a vet as dogs can drown after the event if water has entered their lungs

If you see someone in trouble in the water call 999 for our assistance