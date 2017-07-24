Volunteers win mayor’s praise

School governors and clerks attended a celebration evening at Bedford Borough Hall in recognition of their commitment and dedication.

The group of 28 people who received awards have a sum total of 278 years’ experience and they were presented by Mayor Dave Hodgson in a variety of categories, having been nominated by colleagues, parents and teachers.

Awards were presented for long and effective service; strategic excellence in promoting school improvement; strategic excellence in supporting change; excellence in clerking.

The borough council is looking to recruit more governors for its schools.

The Mayor said: “School governors and clerks are volunteers who work tirelessly for the benefit of local schools and the communities they serve. Having been a school governor myself for many years I know what an important role it is, and what an opportunity it provides for people to make a hugely valuable contribution. It was pleasing to be able to give recognition to public servants who give their time and talents to support local schools.”

Cllr Henry Vann, portfolio holder for education, said: “The role is highly rewarding and demanding. Our schools need people who have a passion for education and will bring a wide range of skills and diversity across the board. A good school governor makes a huge difference to young people within their community.”

If you are interested and would like to know more, complete the online application form at www.bedford.gov.uk (click on ‘Education and Learning’, ‘Schools and Colleges’, ‘School Governors’ and ‘Becoming a School Governor’).