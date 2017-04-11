Volunteer boat flies the flag for Bedford

Bookings are flooding in for the popular John Bunyan Boat. Run exclusively by volunteers the boat has so far welcomed 22,000 trippers aboard.

It flies the flag for Bedford and has been supported under the Love Bedford banner by BedfordBID since its launch.

The first trip on the river will be April 15 with a fish and chip supper cruise.

As well as private parties, there are the popular Bedford Swan Hotel Sunset and Afternoon tea trips which can be booked direct at the riverside hotel.

For more visit www.johnbunyanboat.org