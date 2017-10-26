Village lower school is calling for your vote

Staff and pupils at Thomas Johnson Lower School in Lidlington are calling for the support of the community to help win funding as part of the Aviva Community Fund 2017.

Thomas Johnson, which has 86 pupils, is relying on votes to increase their chances of winning funding of up to £10,000 which will help buy and install a wooden play structure in the playground. Only projects with the most votes will become finalists.

Sarah Dutton from Thomas Johnson PTFA says: “The PTFA work tirelessly to raise money for the school. This is a significant task for such a small community. The Aviva Community Fund is a fantastic opportunity to propel our fundraising forward and make our dreams for the children of Lidlington a reality. Please help us by voting for our playground project.

“Our children need an outdoor environment that can provide them with space, both upwards and outwards, and places to explore, experiment, discover, be active and healthy, and to develop their physical abilities. We desperately need outdoor play equipment that can be accessed all year round. We want to provide the children with an exciting wooden play structure that will encourage imaginative and active play.”

To support Thomas Johnson Lower School and help make a difference in your local community, visit community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-4850 and submit your votes before November 21. You can use all of your 10 votes on one project.

Visit www.thomasjohnson.beds.sch.uk