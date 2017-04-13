VIDEO: Animals at Woburn Safari Park receive an early visit from the Easter Bunny

In the run up to the Easter holidays, the keepers at Woburn Safari Park have been treating African lions, Barbary macaques, lemurs and adorable Squirrel monkeys to some of their favourite foods in the form of egg-shaped enrichment treats.

The African lions have been having an egg-cellent time tucking into frozen blood eggs which were hung from trees encouraging them to demonstrate some of their natural behaviours such as climbing.

The eggs went down well with the six lions as they happily passed the treats around the pride, however female lion Tyra was not so keen on sharing, choosing to keep one egg to herself in a possessive display of behaviour.

Chris Smart, Head of Section for Reserves at Woburn Safari Park, said: “Nutrition is an important part of enrichment for the animals and egg-shaped goodies are a perfect way to present their foods in a different way that encourages them to display curiosity as well as other natural and wild behaviour.”

Other animals to enjoy the egg-stravaganza included the 48-strong troop of endangered Barbary macaques. Troop member Oakley opted to eat his egg in peace up a tree away from his companions.

Meanwhile in the Foot Safari, both the critically endangered Black-and-white ruffed lemur, near-threatened Ring-tailed lemurs and Squirrel monkeys tucked into colourful vegetarian eggs made of beetroot – part of their daily diet. These sweet treats were well received by the animals who do not get to eat this colourful vegetable all year round due to the park’s sustainability policy of buying fruit and vegetables seasonally in order to reduce their carbon footprint, wherever possible.

