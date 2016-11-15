UPDATE: Man found dead following suspected gas leak in Bedford

Police are investigating after a man died in a ‘chemical incident’.

Emergency services were called to a property in Bedford which posed as a ‘chemical risk’ at around 2.30pm yesterday (November 14).

They were joined by specially trained hazard waste disposal expert who made sure the scene was safe.

It is understood there was a leak of an unknown gas at the property, and investigations are now underway to determine the cause.

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: “The road has been like this for hours I’ve heard that a gas was release in someone’s house and that there was a dead body in there.

“I don’t know who as we haven’t been told much.”

A spokeswoman for Bedfordshire Police confirmed the incident is not currently being treated as suspicious.

She said: “Police were called by the ambulance service shortly after 2.30pm on Monday to reports a man had been found dead at a property.

“The scene posed a chemical risk and specially trained Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) officers have attended to ensure the scene is made safe.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.”