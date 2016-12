A man has been charged with murder following an incident in Bedford on Saturday night.

Nigel Williams, 39, from Olney, was charged yesterday following the death of Mark Munday.

Mark, 48, from Kempston, was injured in an incident at the Grafton Hotel, in Midland Road, at approximately 11.30pm on December 3.

He was taken to hospital where he later sadly died on Sunday.

Williams has been remanded in custody and will appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (December 6).