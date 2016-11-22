UPDATE: Gas supplies fully restored in Bedfordshire

Gas supplies have been restored to the properties which lost their gas supply after builders damaged a gas main last week.

A spokesperson from National Grid, who have been working to fix the supply, said: “We’d like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding throughout this incident. “We’re also very grateful to the council, other agencies, volunteers and all those who have worked with us during the operation to restore gas supplies.”

The company have visited all properties to reconnect them and now only a very small number remain to be reconnected where they have not been able to get access to turn supplies back on.

Engineers have left contact cards at these properties and these residents can call National Grid on 0845 835 1111 to arrange for their gas supply to be turned back on.

People should not attempt to turn on their own gas supplies they should wait for an engineer to do this and check that it is working properly.

The incident room at Maulden Village Hall is now closed, however engineers will remain onsite until 5pm today (November 22), as they connect the remaining properties.

All our excavations and work sites will be reinstated by the end of this weekend.