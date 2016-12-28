UPDATE: Family pay tribute to father-of-two killed in Christmas Eve crash

The family of a pedestrian who died after being involved in a collision in Flitwick on Christmas Eve have released a tribute.

Ross Cowling, 37, from Luton, died following the collision with a green Land Rover Defender at about 5.35pm on Maulden Road on Saturday (December 24).

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.The driver of the vehicle has been spoken to and is helping police with the investigation.

The family of Mr Cowling have released the following statement: “Ross was a loving father, brother, uncle and son and we are all absolutely devastated.

“He had been on his way home to spend Christmas with his family. Ross leaves two young daughters, aged 10 and eight. We are all heartbroken.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw either the vehicle or Mr Cowling prior to it, should call PC Ed Colley from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Forensic Collision Investigation Unit on 101.