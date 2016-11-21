UPDATE: 100 residents still without gas in Bedfordshire

Engineers have now restored supplies to the majority of properties which lost their gas supply after builders damaged a gas main last week.

National Grid have visited all properties to reconnect them and there are under 100 properties remaining where we still haven’t been able to get access to turn the supply back on.

Engineers will continue visiting these properties this evening (November 21) to restore their gas supplies and the company is asking people to be in if possible so they can do this.

If residents are not going to be at home, they have been asked to contact National Grid on 0845 835 1111 or visit the incident room in Maulden Village Hall, to make arrangements to switch their supply back.

The incident room at Maulden Village Hall will close this evening but the Mobile Command Unit (MCU) will remain onsite.

Residents should not attempt to switch on their own gas supplies they should wait for an engineer to visit and do this and check that it is working properly.

A spokesperson from National Grid, said: “We’re grateful to the residents for their continued patience and also to the council, other agencies, volunteers and all those who have been working with us during the operation to restore gas supplies.”