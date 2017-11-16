Unwanted toys will help vulnerable children this Christmas

Parents in Bedford are being urged to donate quality toys and games to the UK’s leading children’s charity in the run up to Christmas.

All profits raised from the sale of toys at the Barnardo’s stores on Rose Walk in Ampthill and Unit 2 District Centre in Great Denham will be used to help support vulnerable children, young people and families across the area.

As well as pre-loved quality toys, the charity is also keen to receive donations of unused toys and games, which often prove popular in the run up to Christmas when customers are looking for presents at reasonable prices.

Samantha Dean, area business manager for Barnardo’s who oversees the running of the Bedford stores said: “We sell a lot of toys and games at this time of the year and are really grateful for the generous donations from local people. It’s amazing what people unearth when they start looking in the back of cupboard and at the bottom of the toy box - it’s a good excuse to have a clear out at home.”

Samantha added: “We’d like to thank all of our customers and donors for their continued support, which really does make a difference to so many local children’s lives.”

Unused toiletries that can be used as gifts for teenagers also prove popular in Barnardo’s shops and are welcome donations, as well as the usual clothing and accessory donations that the charity welcome all year round.