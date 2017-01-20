University visit inspires Castle Newnham girls

A group of year 8 girls from Castle Newnham had their future aspirations raised after a visit to Newnham College, Cambridge.

The group, pictured, were given a talk about the history of Newnham College and learned about women’s education at the university city during ‘Bright Future’s Month’.

Sophie Mahady said: “It has given me an idea of what I could do in the future if I work hard.” Chloe Bezer said: “It was an inspirational visit - I would love to go there.”

The aim of Castle Newnham’s Bright Futures Month is to raise aspirations and give pupils a real insight into the world of further education and careers. Visiting speakers from university lecturers and professors have talked about further education while lawyers, journalists, engineers and even a toxicologist will speak to the pupils in years 7 and 8 about their careers.

Ruth Wilkes, principal at Castle Newnham,said: “Last year we made our first visit to Newnham College, Cambridge as part of our Universities Week which has become a regular part of our school calendar.

“Our girls were inspired by their recent visit and an extra bonus is that we share a name! We are very grateful to Newnham for the really warm welcome and informative tour. Visits such as this are illustrative of the highest of expectations we have for our pupils and the aspirational ethos of our school.”