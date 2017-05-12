University of Bedfordshire students showcase skills at schools’ sports event

Physical Education students from the University of Bedfordshire showcased their skills at this year’s County Schools’ Combined Events Championships in Bedford.

The event was held at the International Athletic Stadium, with 23 local schools and 200 athletes competing. It was organised on behalf of Bedfordshire & Luton Schools’ Athletic Association by the staff and trainees in the University’s School of Teacher Education.

The students were on hand recording results, officiating, organising the athletes and performing behind the scenes tasks like calculating the all-important results.

Physical Education (Secondary) (with QTS) student Emilia Bakewell, said: “It’s been great to be involved with this event for the second year running.

“As well as it being beneficial to my future career, it is inspiring to see the talent in the local community.

She added: “The day is always enjoyable and I particularly like working with students from different years on my course and the PGCE course.”

Physical Education (Secondary) (with QTS) student Elliott Wincott said: “It’s been a pleasure to be actively involved in another combined events. It’s been a really beneficial experience that has allowed me to develop my teaching, as well as meeting teachers and other trainees from the local area. The variety of roles also keeps you actively engaged throughout the day.”

MArk Bowler is the course coordinator and senior lecturer in physical education: “The event really showcases the talents and skills that our students learn on their course,” he said.

“The event gives them not only the chance to put practical and theoretical skills into practice, but to also meet and network with their potential future colleagues.

“On the day they were professional, competent, but above all enthusiastic and I think that shows in the very complementary feedback that we got from the schools at the end of the event.”