University of Bedfordshire students graduate in style

Students from the University of Bedfordshire celebrated in style with a civic ceremony to kick off graduation day.

Final graduation ceremonies took place with a procession along Bedford’s high street.

Local dignitaries marched through the town being lead by the university’s pipe band. The procession made its way to the Corn Exchange where it was greeted by the graduates.

Students from the faculties of Creative Arts, Technology & Science and Health & Social Sciences, took to the stage to smiles, applauds and camera flashes.

Among the graduating class was a Bedford-born recording enginneer, Dan Grech, who has worked with musical talent including Liam Gallagher, Mumford and Sons, The Killers and George Ezra. As a producer and mixer, he was awarded an honorary doctor of arts for his outstanding contribution to the music industry.

The University’s Vice Chancellor Bill Rammell said during the ceremony: “Resolve here and now to be bold and courageous in choosing to value not only what you have achieved in the past, but all of the potential you have to do great things in the future.”

Collecting their awards would have been the final achievement for the students who were studying for three or four years for their degrees.

Luton students graduated on Monday, July 24 at the Putteridge Bury campus. Honorary degrees were awarded to musician James Bay, former ITV editor Lawrence McGinty, and the BBC’s Chief International Correspondent Lyse Doucet.

More than 92 per cent of the Unversity of Bedfordshire graduates are either in work and/or further study which will encourage this year’s graduates to follow their career goals.

The university has around 20,000 students from over 100 different countries studying across campuses in Bedford, Luton, Aylesbury and Milton Keynes.

The University has made significant progress in recent university league tables, proving its commitment to putting students first and providing a truly transformational student experience.

Recent developments include new facilities in the computing and media departments, pioneering business pods, a specialist building for the School of Art & Design, new science labs, and industry-standard broadcast facilities.