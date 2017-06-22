University of Bedfordshire receives national award for ‘excellent teaching’

The University of Bedfordshire is celebrating significant achievement with a Silver award in the first ever Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) published today.

The TEF recognises excellence in teaching, and students’ achievement of their degree qualification and their employability thereafter.

An independent panel of experts including academics, employers and students decide whether universities should be awarded Bronze, Silver or Gold.

It is based on three years of metrics and is a record of teaching excellence over an extended period.

A Silver award is a huge accolade for Bedfordshire, providing national recognition of the quality of the teaching, the support for student achievement provided, and the excellent outcomes of its diverse student body.

The award particularly highlights Bedfordshire’s effective systems in place for personalised learning, including the provision of personal Academic Tutors, and very high levels of student satisfaction with assessment and feedback.

Bill Rammell, Vice Chancellor of the University of Bedfordshire, said: “This is an outstanding result for the University and shows that we are providing excellent and innovative teaching for all our students.

“The student experience is our first priority at the University of Bedfordshire and this award is evidence of a lot of hard work by staff, in partnership with our students to enable them to fulfil their potential.”

The University of Bedfordshire is leading in key aspects of the learning experience, with student satisfaction with assessment and feedback and with their personal development among the highest of all UK universities.

The University has a proud history of delivering high quality teaching and excellent outcomes.