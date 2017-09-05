University of Bedfordshire goes up in world rankings

The University of Bedfordshire has earned its place on the Times Higher Education world university rankings for the second year in a row.

Within the UK, the university was ranked 67 out of 130, based on its teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

This is not the only good news as figures from the National Student Survey ranked the University of Bedfordshire in their top 10 for most improved teaching, top 20 for most improved academic support, and top 25 for improving the student experience.

Bill Rammell, the university’s vice chancellor, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised in such an internationally well-respected league table for the second year running.

“Here at Bedfordshire, we hold ourselves to a high standard, and we expect our students to do the same.

“We encourage them to take every opportunity open to them to enable them to success academically, get the graduate job they want and grow into globally-aware citizens.

“Our inclusion in the World University rankings is testimony that the hard work of our staff and students is paying off.”

The university was awarded a the first ever silver award by the Teaching Excellence Framework for excellent teaching and learning across higher education in the UK.

This year also saw Bedfordshire win the contract to provide higher level apprenticeships to Tesco employees, who will undertake a two year associate project management apprenticeship delivered by the university’s business school.