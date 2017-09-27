University of Bedfordshire gets new police liaison officer

A new dedicated police liaison officer has been apppointed for the University of Bedfordshire.

PC Craig Pearce will cover the university’s campuses in Luton and Bedford, and work closely with the university to support over 20,000 students and members of staff.

He will aim to improve partnership working, engage with the student community, tackle crime amongst the student population and be the main point of contact for enquiries into and by the university.

He also hopes to run regular drop-in sessions for both staff and students, to raise awareness of issues like domestic abuse, hate crime and ensure students are aware of up to date safety advice.

On his new role, PC Pearce said: “I’m really proud to have taken on this role, and looking forward to getting started.

“The student population is integral to Bedfordshire, and that’s why the role is so important.

“62 per cent of people coming to the university will be school leavers living away from home for the first time.

“Therefore it’s vital the students know me so they know who they can approach within the force if they need some advice or help.”

Bill Rammell, Vice Chancellor, University of Bedfordshire said: “We are very pleased to welcome PC Craig Pearce to the university as our new Police Liaison Officer.

“PC Pearce will work with our staff and students to ensure a safe environment for all who live and work within the university community.”