University appoints pro-vice-chancellor

A new pro-vice-chancellor has been appointed at Cranfield University.

Professor Helen Atkinson CBE, FREng will also be head of School of Aerospace, Transport Systems and Manufacturing and will join Cranfield on September 1.

Professor Atkinson works at the University of Leicester where she has been head of the engineering department and, most recently, graduate dean.

She was made CBE in the Queens New Year’s Honours 2014 for services to engineering and education, and elected a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering in 2007.

Sir Peter Gregson, vice-chancellor and chief executive of Cranfield University, said: “I am delighted that Helen Atkinson will be joining Cranfield. Her engineering expertise and distinguished academic career provides an excellent background from which to lead the further development of our distinctive activities. She is a strong advocate of Cranfield’s ethos of developing leaders to address grand challenges. I look forward to working with her over the years ahead.”

Professor Atkinson said: “I am delighted to be joining Cranfield. The university has an outstanding reputation and I am very much looking forward to working with colleagues to develop that further in our teaching, research and relationships with industry.”

She replaces Professor Philip John who is retiring this year after 18 years of distinguished service to the university.