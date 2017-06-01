Unique training event in Bedford hailed a success

A training event for deaf people, the first of its kind at the region’s ambulance service, has been hailed for its success.

The session which was hosted in Bedford this week was hosted in partnership with the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) and the Access Bedford charity, which supports deaf people throughout the county.

Participants of the training were taught basic life support for adults and children with an automatic external defibrillator (AED) as well as how to deal with choking, wounds, and bleeding.

Commercial Training Officer Vikki Darby said: “They were an amazing group of people and I learned as much from them as they did from me. It was enlightening to see how we can help them to help others; I look forward to meeting them again should they want any further training.”

She added: “It was an incredible learning experience and to be part of the first ever session hosted by the Trust was equally as special.”

Feedback from the participants was equally positive, one person said: “It was very informative and interesting, four hours passed too quickly.”

To enquire or book first aid training please contact our Commercial Training department on 01603 422 841 or email commercial.training@eastamb.nhs.uk