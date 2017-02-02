Ugandan choir to perform at Bedford schools

A choir made up of orpahned children from Uganda is visiting Bedford to perform free concerts.

The Watoto Children’s Choir is visting a number of Bedfordshire schools this month.

The choir is made up of orphaned or abandoned children who have been homed by Watoto children’s ministries, taught to sing and put together in a all-child choir.

The youngsters will be visiting schools across Bedford, and performing the free concerts, to which all are welcome.

The concerts are at Sharnbrook Evangelical Church near Sharnbrook Upper School on Febuary 4 at 7pm and Bromham Baptist Church at 7pm on Febuary 6 and 7.