Two teens have been charged after a man was stabbed in Bedford.

The incident took place in Tavistock Street, Bedford on Wednesday, January 11.

Brandon Brown, 19, from Bedford, and a 17-year-old man from London were both charged with causing grievous bodily harm, robbery, possessing an offensive weapon, and affray.

Police are still appealing for witnesses of the incident, which happened at approximately 3.25pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime North on 101.