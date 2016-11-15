Two injured in A421 crash near Bedford

Two people have been injured after a crash on the A421.

This morning, the Magpas Air Ambulance were called to treat two people injured when a car left the road.

The Magpas medical team assessed a woman in her 40s and a teenage boy who had both sustained minor injuries and were trapped inside the vehicle.

The team assisted the ambulance and fire services to free the patients from the vehicle.

They then provided the woman with pain relief before accompanying them by land ambulance to Bedford Hospital.

The patients were both in a stable condition upon arrival at hospital.