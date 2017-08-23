Two horse riding emergencies in Bedford in two days

Magpas air ambulances were called to two separate incidents each involving a woman injured falling from a horse.

On Saturday (August 19) at 8.20am a woman in her 20s was sedated at the scene near Flitwick and suffered a serious leg injury.

On Sunday (August 20) a woman in her 50s sustained several injuries after falling from a horse and was also sedated at the sceme in Bedford.

Both women were transported to the hospital by land ambulances and were both stable on arrival.

In both cases paramedic crews attended the incidents.