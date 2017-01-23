Two homes on the same Bedfordshire street burgled in one night

Two houses in the same street in Biddenham were burgled on the same night and police are appealing for information to help trace those responsible.

Between 10am and 7pm, the offender gained access to one of the houses by shattering a patio door.

The second house was targeted between 10am and 10.40pm, with the offenders gaining access by smashing a window.

Both crimes took place on Saturday, January 21.

Detective constable Emma King, said: “We are currently conducting enquiries to try to identify who is responsible for these break-ins, and are appealing for the public’s help.

“If you were in the area at the time of the incident, or you know who is responsible, it’s really important that you come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC King via 101 quoting either crime reference number listed below.

The crime reference number for the first incident is: JH/2940/2017.

The crime reference number for the second incident is: JH/2939/2017.