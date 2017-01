A blaze in Marston Moretaine sadly killed two dogs on Saturday.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire in a large mobile home in Lower Shelton Road at 10.23pm.

An ambulance was called to assist two people who were suffering from smoke inhalation and cuts but sadly the two dogs could not be rescued.

The fire compeltely destroyed the mobile home but did not cause any damage to an adjoining property.