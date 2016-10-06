Two cars stolen after break-in at a property in Stagsden

Two cars were stolen following the break-in of a property in Stagsden on Tuesday, (Oct 4).

The break-in, at a property in West End, happened between 6.15am and 6.15pm. Car keys were taken from inside the house and a red 4650 Mercedes Saloon (registration number V4 AEB) and a red Audi 100 (registration number WG10 HWY) were subsequently stolen.

Detective Constable Oly Tomlinson, investigating, said: “The offenders brazenly carried out this act in broad daylight, so we believe someone may have witnessed the people responsible either entering the house or driving away. It’s also possible that people have seen these cars since they were stolen. I’m appealing for anyone with information to get in touch so that we can recover the cars and ensure the offenders receive the appropriate punishment.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number JH/40673/2016 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.