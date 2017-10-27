Two brothers jailed over burglary at Beaverbrooks Jewellers in Milton Keynes

Two brothers have been jailed for a total of more than six years following a burglary at Beaverbrooks Jewellers in Milton Keynes.

Joshua Barrett, aged 26, of Park Drive, Northampton, and Otis Barrett, aged 23, of no fixed abode, were sentenced to two years and nine and a half months’ imprisonment and four years’ imprisonment, respectively, at Aylesbury Crown Court sitting at Amersham Law Court on Monday (23/10).

MPMC Otis Barrett

The brothers pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and one count of handling/receiving stolen goods.

The charges relate to a burglary at Beaverbrooks Jewellers,at CMK, just after midnight on Thursday July 27. A large amount of jewellery was stolen during the burglary.

The charge of handling/receiving stolen goods relates to a burglary at a house in Hanslope on July 3 during which a vehicle was stolen.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Freeman of the Investigation Hub based at Milton Keynes, said: “I am pleased that the hard work of all the officers and staff involved in this investigation has produced an overwhelming dossier of evidence against Joshua and Otis Barrett who have entered guilty pleas.

“I hope these significant sentences will serve as a warning to others that Thames Valley Police will thoroughly investigate all crimes and bring offenders to justice.”

A further count of burglary in relation to a burglary at John Lewis, Milton Keynes Shopping Centre, in the early hours of 15 July during which a large amount of handbags were stolen, was dropped against both brothers.

> Charges against two other defendants, Lewis Quick, aged 24, of Wetherburn Court, Bletchley, Simon Wenman, aged 38, of no fixed abode, in respect of the burglary at John Lewis were also dropped.