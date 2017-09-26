Two Bedford men charged with robbery, fraud and possession of imitation firearm

Two men from Bedford were remanded in custody at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (September 25) after they were charged with a number of offences.

Marvin Lendor, 29, Atterdale Walk, and Leon Lendor, 31, of Dover Crescent, have each been charged with three counts of robbery, four fraud offences, two counts of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of causing actual bodily harm.

Marvin Lendor has also been charged with burglary at a church and possession of an imitation firearm.

Some of the charges relate to a series of robberies that have taken place over the past few weeks in Putnoe and the surrounding area.

They have both been remanded in custody ahead of their next court appearance at Luton Crown Court on October 23.