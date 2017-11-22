Two arrested in Kempston on money laundering charges after suspected trafficking raids

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a series of warrants targeting suspected human trafficking and modern day slavery across Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

Officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) carried out warrants yesterday morning (Tuesday) on properties linked to nail bars in Wyatt Road in Kempston, Midland Road in Bedford, George Street in Luton and Silver Street in Kettering.



A 40-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested at the Wyatt Road address and remain in custody at Kempston. A further seven people have been taken to reception centres run by The Salvation Army charity to establish whether they have been subjected to any trafficking or modern day slavery offences.



The Salvation Army's director for anti-trafficking and modern slavery, Anne Read, said: "The Salvation Army is working with ERSOU to provide reception centres for immediate support for potential victims of modern slavery, as well as arranging the longer term support many so desperately need and deserve.



“It is vital that all victims’ needs are assessed and they receive immediate access to specialised support. The Salvation Army will ensure that anyone who is identified as a potential victim of modern slavery will be given access to support and accommodation at a safe house if needed."