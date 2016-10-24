TV presenters call in for new brow treatment

Staff at Powderbox Beauty in Mill Street, Bedford, welcomed two celebrities for some pampering.

TV presenters Laura Hamilton, from Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun, and fashion expert Hayley Sparkes, called into the Bedford salon for some special treatments.

The two ladies travelled to the salon to experience the newly launched Powder Brows, an exclusive brow treatment being offered.

Iyeesha Rattu, owner of the salon, has become renowned for her expertise and skills in brow shaping, which has put her into the beauty spotlight.

Most recently she was given the opportunity to tend to the brows of TV personality, Michelle Heaton, as well as Miles Ritchie, the son of Lionel. Iyeesha is pictured with her staff and Laura and Hayley, centre.

Call the salon on 01234 354330.