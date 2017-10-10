Turning up the heat at Bedford chilli festival

Feeling hot, hot, hot: the Love Bedford team continued its mission to keep customers visiting the town centre with its annual Chilli Fest.

Held at the Harpur Suite, the third annual event attracted 600 visitors with the promise of free face painting and the chance to sample world-wide chilli products.

A range of products including those by Chef Bernie (with his popular Banana Ketchup) meant people could ‘try and buy a Chilli cyder, oils, chutneys, sauces, cheese, olives, even freshly made samosas. They could also buy plants to grow their own chillies.

Love Bedford is the marketing brand of the Bedford Business Improvement District (BID) into which 500 businesses pay a levy to promote the town centre zone.

Every day throughout the year events and activities staged in the town centre are promoted across the multiple Love Bedford platforms.

