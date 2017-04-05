Tributes to ‘friendly’ Bedfordshire store forced to shut

A popular television centre in Ampthill has announced that it will be closing its doors after 30 years.

Ampthill Television Centre, in Dunstable Street, closed on Friday following the recent death of owner Stephen Mitchell.

The company posted on its business Facebook page: “It is with deep sadness and regret that Ampthill Television Centre Ltd is not able to trade anymore.

“Therefore we have closed our doors for the final time on March 31.”

Tributes began pouring in after the shop announced the closure and the sad news that Mr Mitchell had died.

Janet O’mahoney, said: “This shop has served Ampthill and surrounding districts very well over the years, but I quite understand the difficulty of keeping the business going without Steve there.

“The shop and friendly staff will be missed.”

Darren Richardson added: “This is such a shame, the shop has helped so many people in the local community over the years.”