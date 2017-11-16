Traffic to be diverted via LINCOLN to avoid roadworks on the A17

Road resurfacing works on a stretch of the A17 between Sleaford and the A1 at Newark will see three weeks of overnight closures and drivers ordered to re-route via Lincoln.

The resurfacing and reconstruction works west of Beckingham, close to the Nottinghamshire border, will start on Monday November 20, say county highways officials.

The total programme of works is expected to last for three weeks, subject to reasonable weather conditions, and will be carried out at night with the road closed between 8pm and 6am, Monday to Friday.

Local access to Beckingham village will be maintained throughout the works from Sutton Road to the south and Sleaford Road to the east, says the council.

But the signed diversion route will be from Holdingham roundabout north to Lincoln, turning onto the A1434/Newark Road and following the A46 back to the A17 at Newark, or vice versa.

This ignores other A-road alternatives such as the A607 and A153 to Grantham and up the A1. But Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, explained: “We encourage road users to take note of and use the signed diversion, as this is the most suitable and safest route to follow to get from point A to B during the works.”

He said the A17 is one of the county’s busiest roads and the surface is nearing the end of its serviceable life, adding: “We will do everything we can to minimise disruption and ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out.

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.