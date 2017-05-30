Transitional Mass honours change at Bedfordshire schools

Pupils from across our Bedford Catholic schools gathered for a special Mass to celebrate their transition to a new school setting.

Malcolm Bull, who is a trust director, celebrated Mass and spoke about the life of St. Francis and each school led on key areas of the liturgy.

Pupils from St. Joseph’s and St. John Rigby led the Penitential Rite and bidding prayers.

Singers from St. Gregory’s sang the Psalm accompanied by St Thomas More maestro organist, Abraham.

Mr Bishop, the executive principal, led specially written blessings and promises where all year groups stood up and promised to keep within their hearts of the spirit of their school mission statement as they moved onto pastures new.

He said: “It was a real privilege to be with students from all of our family of schools as we promised to do our very best.

“There was a tangible sense of community – it was a very special event.”

Teachers, leaders and directors also promised to hold true the values and identity of the trust and each of its member schools.

Mr Bishop added: “The atmosphere of prayerfulness and reverence was really very special.

“From the moment that the school banners were processed onto the altar at the start through to the end when headteachers were presented with the prayer of St. Francis of Assisi for display in the schools, there was a real sense of togetherness and celebration.

“Special thanks must go to the Chaplaincy team for all their hard work and preparation.

“All present were very keen to see this become an annual event.”