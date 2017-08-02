Search

Trains delayed because of swan on the line at Bedford

Commuters at Bedford train station were joined by an unlikely passenger this morning (Wednesday, August 2).

Minor delays were caused after a swan had made its way onto the railway tracks.

Thameslink railway reported several animals were safely removed and all lines have now reopened.

A spokesman said: “Trains through this station are returning to normal, but some services may still be delayed by up to 15 minutes as services recover. Disruption is expected until 10:00.”

Train lines outside Bedford were also closed for a short time as the swan was being safely removed.