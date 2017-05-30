Traffic chaos for Bedford commuters after diverted traffic signs point to wrong street

Residents have slammed Central Bedfordshire Council and Anglian Water after traffic was diverted along the wrong road.

Signs on Bedford Road in Aspley Guise accidentally directed traffic to travel through Mount Pleasant, which leads to a small cul-de-sac.

Furious residents claim they warned Anglian Water on Monday when the signs were placed.

Paul Jones who lives nearby said: “The traffic has been awful, it was completely jammed.”

According to the Anglian Water website, Bedford Road has been closed due to mandatory works and traffic was due to be directed towards School Lane – one street over.

A spokesperson from Angilan Water said: “We are very sorry for any road disruption caused. The diversion route wasn’t set-up clearly and was some vehicles were diverting through Mount Pleasant.

“This has now been changed to ensure drivers follow the local highways authority diversion route along School Lane.”