Top award for hearing team

A Bedford audiologists has been presented with a prestigious award for excellence in its services.

Specsavers Audiologists in the Harpur Centre beat hundreds of other stores entering the audiology category at the company’s in-house Awards for Excellence, held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

The store came out on top after excelling in a range of in-house assessments, including a visit from one of the judges masquerading as a shopper, and customer satisfaction surveys.

Aekta Patel, hearing director at the store, said: “I was speechless when I found out that we’d won. It’s a great honour for Bedford to be presented with the Award for Excellence in Audiology as this has been a very busy year.”

The prize rewards the exemplary work being undertaken daily by the audiology team to ensure that customers feel supported throughout their visit. The store also offers a range of hearing protection and the latest in digital hearing aid technology, which can be programmed to amplify speech and reduce background noise.

Aekta added: “Hearing loss can be a difficult notion to come to terms with, especially if it occurs gradually over a long period of time. But by providing a professional service with sensitive care we hope to reassure our customers that hearing loss doesn’t need to be such a daunting prospect.”

Judge Colin Campbell, professional services director at Specsavers, who was the undercover customer sent to covertly assess the team, said that from the moment he walked into the store he was made to feel special and that every single member of the team could talk confidently about hearing care.

Colin added: “My hearing test was first class and the store is a worthy winner among steep competition in the audiology category.”

Specsavers recommends that anyone over the age of 55 has a hearing test every year as part of a regular health care routine.

Call 01234 348944 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/bedford